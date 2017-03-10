Jason Harper

Morning anchor on Good Day Charlotte, coffee addict, lover of God, my wife, my FOUR daughters, the outdoors, traveling, cooking, wine and craft beer. Whew! That’s me in a nutshell! Let me break it down for you!

I married my best friend, who just happens to be my 7th grade girlfriend, in the summer of 2016 and we have the most amazing blended family with FOUR incredible daughters! Not only did I inherit my wife’s two princesses, but I gained a new city, Charlotte! Growing up in Atlanta I’ve always had a thing for the big city. Food, sports, performing arts...traffic! The Queen City has exceeded my expectations! This for me, IS my new home! When I’m not waking up at 2am to share the desk with the talented Page Fehling, my wife and I love to travel the south in search of craft beer. We’ve been known to shoot a few videos about our adventures and our Brewed and Blended life!

As far as my career in broadcasting and public speaking goes, it really all started as kid. I’ve always felt right at home in front of an audience, whether singing in the living room in front of family and friends or on a stage at church and school. I had a thing for forgetting the words to songs or lines in a play and learned early on that THE SHOW MUST GO ON! It was in middle school that my church music director told my mom, “Hey this kid has a thing for making up stuff on the spot! That’s a gift!” After graduating from Belmont University in Nashville, TN with a music degree and traveling as a professional entertainer, life took me to Little Rock, AR, where my career path would take a major turn!

I was working in morning radio when the local ABC news director asked if I’d like to join their morning team as a reporter. I knew nothing about news or television so I thought, WHY NOT? 8 years later, after hosting 3 morning shows at KATV, I traveled the country as the TV host for FLW, the nation’s largest bass fishing tournament organization. I was hooked by the sport of fishing and fell in love with the families that are dedicated to the traveling lifestyle and was proud to share their passion and stories on NBC Sports for 8 years.

I’m honored to be your new neighbor. Thanks for welcoming me to your beautiful city!