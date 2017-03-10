Lindsay Clein

I am so thrilled to be back in my beautiful home state of North Carolina! I am no stranger to the Carolinas-- I was born and raised about an hour down the road from Charlotte!



I am so grateful to be able to do what I love in the place I call home. The saying goes, "find a job you love, and you'll never work a day in your life." I'm so lucky to have found an occupation that echoes that saying.



I fell in love with Journalism at a young age, and my career began to unfold at the University of Florida (GO GATORS!). There, I worked as a reporter for ABC News on Campus and was very involved at WUFT and WRUF. That's where I won my first Edward R. Murrow award for a news documentary on empty food banks.



Following graduation, I began my career as a journalist in Big Sky Country-- working as an anchor and reporter for the CBS affiliate in Bozeman, Montana. Following my time in the most beautiful state on earth, I ventured to Springfield, Missouri-- where I spent five years covering a wide range of topics. There, I won several awards for my work in breaking news and investigative reporting.



I have a passion for sharing people's stories, and I believe together-- we can truly make a difference in the world. Journalism is not only about digging for and sharing facts-- it's also about giving a voice to the people who otherwise wouldn't have one.



When I'm not bringing you the news-- you can usually find me hiking a mountain, playing music, shopping, traveling, working out, laying on a beach, spending time with friends and family, or cheering on the Florida Gators and Carolina Tarheels!



I want to hear from you. Please let me know YOUR story-- and I'll be happy to help tell it. Feel free to email me or reach out to me on social media. See you dark and early on the weekend edition of Good Day Charlotte!