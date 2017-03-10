Britney Hamilton

Native Californian with a love for all things weather, science, food, and travel.

I was born in Los Angeles, California, but North Carolina raised me. My interest in weather was sparked in middle middle school when Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast. I wanted to know everything about hurricanes (i.e structure, forecasting, societal impacts). Ultimately, my interest in hurricanes grew into a full-fledged love for weather.

I graduated from Providence High School knowing I wanted to pursue a career in meteorology. I attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where I received my Bachelor's in Meteorology with minors in Mathematics and Spanish. My education did not end there. I headed to North Carolina A&T State University where I developed plenty of AGGIE PRIDE and received my Master's degree in Physics with a concentration in atmospheric science.

When I'm not geeking out about weather and physics, I enjoy experimenting with different recipes in the kitchen. It's fun to see what I can come up with. It's way more fun to taste the creations! I also enjoy traveling. I've already visited ten countries and I plan to add more to my list in the near future.