At least 100,000 people packed into Chicago’s Grant Park Friday for the second day of Lollapalooza, according to festival organizers -- the second day of attendance that reached the mark.

However, two videos showed crowds of people jumping parts of the perimeter fencing set up around Grant Park.

“Just after 2 p.m. today, approximately 50 people attempted to breach an exterior perimeter fence at Michigan Ave. and Balbo Drive. Both CPD and festival security responded immediately to the situation and resolved it within moments. As a result no one was able to gain entry to the festival,” said a statement from the city’s Office of Emergency Management.