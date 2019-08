Follow Nick on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

I am the Morning Meteorologist At Fox 46, but you may know me as 'The Dancing Weatherman' or 'The #DripChronicles Guy.'

I graduated from The University of Akron with a Bachelor of Arts in Communicational Organization. My broadcasting career began there; I first worked as an on-air DJ for WZIP-FM, the nation's #1 rated college-run radio station.

I was awarded "DJ of the Year" at the age of 18. I also worked at the University's television station where I co-hosted an entertainment news show, which won two national awards: "Best Low Budget Production" and "Best Entertainment Show."

After an internship in New York City with MTV's satellite radio station, I decided to pursue a career in television. I began my career at WMFD in Mansfield, Ohio, as a reporter and part-time weather forecaster, and was promoted to Weather Director within a year. Meteorology quickly became my passion. I decided to continue my education at Mississippi State University, and earned a certificate in Broadcast Meteorology.

In October of 2008, I made my way to Beaumont, Texas, as a morning meteorologist on KBTV 'Good Day.' It was there that my passion for entertaining and forecasting combined. I rapped my first forecast in July of 2009 in an effort to spice up a monotonous Southeast Texas weather pattern. My performance became an instant YouTube sensation and I've been rapping the weather ever since!

After a three year stint at KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho I now reside in Charlotte with my wife and son. I'm excited to live close to the mountains and the beach! When I have spare time I enjoy family time, including time with my dog Nika. I also enjoy working out, listening to music and watching my favorite movie; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.