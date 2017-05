NC Brewers & Music Festival May 12-13 2017

- Grab a glass and get ready to jam out: The North Carolina Brewers & Music Festival takes place this weekend in Huntersville.

The event takes place at Historic Rural Hill from May 12-13, 2017.

LIST OF BREWERS

Ass Clown

Bayne Brewing Company

Big Boss Brewing Company

Birdsong Brewing

Blue Blaze Brewing

Bold Rock Hard Cider

Cabarrus Brewing Company

D9 Brewing Company

Davidson Beverage Company

Eleven Lakes Brewing Company

Fonta Flora Brewery

Foothills Brewery

Free Range Brewing

Fullsteam Brewery

Ghostface Brewing

GoodRoad CiderWorks

Granite Falls Brewing Company

Heist Brewery

High Branch Brewing Co

Highland Brewing Company

Hi-Wire Brewing

Legion Brewing Company

Lenny Boy Brewing Co

Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery and Eatery

Mother Earth Brewing

Mystery Brewing Co.

New Belgium Brewing

New Sarum Brewing Co.

Newgrass Brewing Co.

NoDa Brewing Company

Olde Hickory Brewery

Primal Brewery

Red Clay Ciderworks

Shelton Vineyards

Sugar Creek Brewing

Sycamore Brewing

The Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, LLC

The Unknown Brewing Co

Thirsty Nomad Brewing Co.

Three Spirits Brewery

Triple C Brewing Co.

White Street Brewing Company

Wooden Robot

LIST OF BANDS

The Infamous Stringdusters

Mandolin Orange

Mipso

Empire Strikes Brass

The Broadcast

Upstate Rubdown

Ballroom Theives

Ghost of Paul Revere

Elonzo Wesley

Sinners and Saints

Tony Eltora

TICKETS

To purchase tickets, visit: http://www.ncbrewsmusic.com/