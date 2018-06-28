2018 FIFA World Cup™ Giveaway Rules

ENTER HERE: http://fox46charlotte.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=431078

Who Can Enter

1. Entrants must be legal North Carolina or South Carolina residents who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.

2. Employees of Fox Television Stations, LLC, owner of television station WJZY, and OrthoCarolina (collectively, “Sponsor”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.

How To Enter

3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Only one entry per e-mail address for the giveaway. The giveaway begins at 8:00 a.m. local time on June 29, 2018, and all entries must be received by 10:59 a.m. local time on July 15, 2018 (the “Giveaway Period”).

4. To enter, go to the contest section of FOX46 Charlotte’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte or our website at www.fox46charlotte.com/contests, and click on the link to the “2018 FIFA World Cup™ Bracket.” Follow all instructions to register for the giveaway. Then, select the soccer teams that you believe will win their upcoming games . A point value will be assigned for each correct pick. The point value will increase as the tournament proceeds. Entrants may submit picks for the following rounds:

• Round of 16 – Entries accepted starting 8:00 a.m. on June 29 and all entries must be submitted by 9:59 a.m. on June 30

• Quarter Finals – Entries accepted starting 8:00 a.m. on July 4 and all entries must be submitted by 9:59 a.m. on July 6

• Semi-Finals – Entries accepted starting 8:00 a.m. on July 8 and all entries must be submitted by 1:59 p.m. on July 10

• Finals – Entries accepted starting 8:00 a.m. on July 12 and all entries must be submitted by 10:59 a.m. on July 15

5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WJZY’s giveaway records. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.

6. One winner(s) will be selected based upon highest cumulative point total during the Giveaway Period. In the event of a tie, the winner(s) will be selected by random drawing from among those who are tied.



The Prize(s)

7. The winner(s) will receive four soccer jerseys for the FIFA World Cup™ team of the winner’s choice. The approximate retail value of the prize is $520. The prize is provided by OrthoCarolina.

8. The winner(s) will be notified by phone on or about July 16, 2018. The winner(s) must respond to prize notification within 2 days, and the winner(s) will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize in the manner and within the time period communicated by Sponsor or they will be disqualified. If a winner cannot be reached, does not respond to prize notification, or does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and claim the prize within the designated time period, Sponsor will select an alternate winner by random drawing if, in Sponsor’s reasonable discretion, time permits.

9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner(s). The winner(s) cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.

10. The winner(s) is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.

11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 180-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Odds of Winning Miscellaneous

12. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received and each entrant’s ability to correctly pick the winning teams.

13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners’ names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.

14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox46charlotte.com/contests, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WJZY, 3501 Performance Road, Charlotte, NC 28214, through August 17, 2018.



15. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope no later than one year following the end of the entry period, to: 3501 Performance Road, Charlotte, NC 28214.

16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant’s identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.

17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at www.fox46charlotte.com.

18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Entrants release Facebook from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind related to this giveaway.