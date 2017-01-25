Celebrities react to passing of Mary Tyler Moore

Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, has died.

Moore died Wednesday with her husband and friends nearby, her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, said. She was 80.

A number of celebrities took to social media to express their condolonces and highlight how the actress impacted their lives.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

Thanks for the first real image of a woman being independent, funny & vulnerable. Thank you for changing the face of TV, #MaryTylerMoore! pic.twitter.com/3rZbPczSnF — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 25, 2017

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

So strong, so courageous and so beautiful. Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore. pic.twitter.com/rKIlPiepLw — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

#marytylermoore I shall miss you. We had remarkable & unforgettable experiences along with @carlreiner & @iammrvandy. Rest well my friend. pic.twitter.com/GfIPdHrqEs — Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) January 25, 2017

This is how I felt when I heard about #MaryTylerMoore! :( I totally went into the #UglyCry as @Oprah called it! One of my Fav #Oprah moments pic.twitter.com/fj5LRiRPzv — Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) January 25, 2017