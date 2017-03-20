Matt Damon goes back to college... to work out Entertainment Matt Damon goes back to college... to work out Matt Damon just got schooled.

The Oscar winner worked up a sweat and surprised some unsuspecting students after stopping by the Tufts University gym on Wednesday.

Damon wasn’t too good at staying incognito as the Boston native was decked out in a Patriots cap and Red Sox t-shirt.

“He was definitely ripped,” Josh Morris, a senior at Tufts told People. “I seemed to be the only person who noticed him, and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say hi. He was with an older gentleman who appeared to be a friend or trainer.”

He added: “Many students were saying hi, and he seemed very friendly. I assume he knew what he was getting into working out at a university gym.”

Damon just introduced the campus to a new fitness regimen … the Bourne Intensity.