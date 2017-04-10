Martha Stewart wants to get you drunk Entertainment Martha Stewart wants to get you drunk Martha Stewart can't stop wining.

So take out your Martha Stewart stemware and say cheers as the media mogul has jumped into the liquor game by launching a wine club.

The brand new Martha’s Wine Co. is selling bottles that range in price from $12.50 – $29.99. Now that’s a really good thing!

While you can buy just one bottle, you’re going to want to splurge on a dozen in order to lock in the free shipping. It’s not like you won’t drink it!

We also hear a nice Pinot will go lovely with the latest episode of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

The 75-year-old really does think of everything, as your Friday night plans have officially been handled.