Alec Baldwin's wife was 4 when she first saw him Entertainment Alec Baldwin's wife was 4 when she first saw him Hilaria Baldwin has been a fan of her husband Alec Baldwin since she was just four years old … and he was 30!

- Hilaria Baldwin has been a fan of her husband Alec Baldwin since she was just four years old … and he was 30!

The now 33-year-old yoga instructor revealed that was when she viewed his 1988 film Working Girl.

“I actually saw this really great movie when I was younger and it had this amazing actor in it. It was called Working Girl,” she told People.

In the hit movie, Alec plays Melanie Griffith‘s boyfriend and gets caught having sex with another woman.

“But my mother used to fast-forward through his parts because it was, like, not appropriate for my age,” Hilaria made sure to clarify.

The pair wouldn’t actually meet for another 23 years and later married in 2012. She and the 59-year-old actor now have three children together.

That’s one Hollywood happy ending.