Don't show this to your boss

- Studies say… you’re slacking off!

A staffing firm called OfficeTeam conducted a study and concluded:

“The average American office employee is spending about five hours a week on his or her cellphone on things that have nothing to do with the job, such as answering personal e-mail. Some workers are doing online shopping. Others are watching the highlights of last night’s baseball game.”

Well, who isn’t guilty of this?

OfficeTeam, however, pointed out how this can affect businesses.

“If these numbers were true for every full-time worker in the US, that would add up to $US15.5 billion [$19.4 billion] in lost productivity every week due to professionals using their mobile devices for non-work activities.”

You may want to watch the highlights during lunch next time…