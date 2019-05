- The internet's most famous feline has passed away at the age of 7.

Her owners made the announcement Friday morning via Twitter. They said she had a urinary tract infection that became too tough for her to overcome.

Grumpy Cat died in the arms of her mom, Tabatha, on Tuesday, May 14.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough," Grumpy Cat's page said.

Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

This story was reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.