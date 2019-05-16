CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Family vacations. Do those even exist? Or should they be called family trips? We’ve taken the kids to a million places, but can only recall one trip where they behaved from start to finish.

The trip was to Utah in 2017, and it made us think that we had this parenting thing down. It was incredible. We laughed, we hiked, we ate real food. Then we went to a local park a couple months later and we were convinced that DSS should probably take our kids away. So what’s the best way to tackle family vacations? Are there rules? Expectations that should be set? Or should you just say screw it and let the chips – or Goldfish – fall where they may?

Give a listen below. ( App users click here )