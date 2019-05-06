CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Have you ever had a secret so juicy you just had to tell someone even if it wasn’t yours to tell? And have you ever gotten a few of those details dead wrong in the telling of what you thought (Saw? Heard? Had someone’s sister’s husband’s friend’s neighbor’s Aunt LuAnn repeat on a garbled voicemail that you used as your source anyway?

That’s how a lot of people in the Charlotte area felt about a year ago when they started hearing rumors about the latest Date Night guests. So, Liz Hilliard and Lee Kennelly decided it was time to set the record straight.

On this latest episode of the “Date Night with Jake and Page” podcast, we came away with a deeper understanding of two loving individuals who are just that. Loving. And individuals. So in that spirit we’d ask that you please listen with an open mind and heart. If you choose to comment or share, please be respectful of the fact that theirs is a story that affects people far beyond just themselves. We so appreciate that they trusted us to help tell it and we hope you all do too.