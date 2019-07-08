You know the Girl Tribe girls. But do you know their boys? Well you will after listening in on the triple date night we had with them. You’ll also know how Carrie and Sarah turned a high school “close acquaintanceship” into two besties starting and now running one of the fastest growing businesses in Charlotte, why none of us will be chairing our local chapters of the La Leche League anytime soon, and why learning how to “be the scientist” may just be the relationship advice you needed to help pull your head out of your proverbial rear.

Listen in and enjoy getting to know the masterminds behind this powerful business turned #girlpower movement, and their super supportive partners who help free them up enough to make it all happen. Jake, in particular, was pumped to commiserate (ahem... hear from) some other dads who do heavy lifting kiddo duties. And to accidentally play for the girl’s team during Catchphrase. AGAIN.

Give a listen below. (App users click here )