Jacksonville teen found after Amber Alert

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 10 2017 11:18AM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 02:06PM EST

PONTE VEDRA BEACH (FOX 13) - A 16-year-old boy from Ponte Vedra Beach was found safe this afternoon, a few hours after authorities issued an Amber Alert for him. 

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Marcus Hatch was believed to be in danger. Action News Jacksonville reported that the alert was related to an armed home invasion and kidnapping.

 

Just before 2 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Marcus had been found in Jacksonville, in "good health." They did not immediately offer any other updates.

 

