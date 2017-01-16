WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve Facebook Instant WATCH: Massive gator saunters across path at Polk County reserve When a massive gator saunters across your path in Florida, you stop what you're doing, and then you take pictures -- from a safe distance.

- When a massive gator saunters across your path in Florida, you stop what you're doing, and then you take pictures -- from a safe distance.

Photographers at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County got quite a treat when they spotted the gargantuan gator walking by.

Video shared on Facebook by Kim Joiner shows photographers on both sides of the path as the alligator pays them no mind whatsoever, just walking on by nice and slowly, lowering his large body into the water. "I love Circle B. Nature at its best," Joiner wrote in her post.

Some on Facebook say he's a well-known alligator nicknamed "Humpback," because of his large, curved back.

Your eyes are not deceiving you, either. This gator was huge.

"No photoshop," Joiner said on Facebook. "He was the biggest gator I have seen out there. I have been going out there for years too," she said.