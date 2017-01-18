Man injured after setting fire outside Trump's DC hotel

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 18 2017 12:01AM EST

Updated:Jan 18 2017 11:08AM EST

WASHINGTON - A man suffered burn injuries after setting a fire outside of the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

A spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS said an ambulance was dispatched to 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C. at around 9:23 p.m. for a report of a man who was trying to set himself on fire.

EMS personnel transported the man to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.

Anti-Donald Trump protesters were seen demonstrating on the streets in downtown D.C. Tuesday night. It is unclear if this incident is related to the protest.

