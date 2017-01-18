Protesters, LGBT activists hold dance party in front of Mike Pence's DC home

- With only a couple of days before the inauguration, hundreds of people have gathered outside the Washington D.C. home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence for a dance party.

The groups WERK for Peace and Disrupt J20 have teamed up to organize this event known as the “Queer Dance Party.” Participants met up at the Friendship Heights Metro station at 6 p.m. and marched on the street to Pence’s home in the Chevy Chase neighborhood of D.C.

On the Facebook page for the event, it says, “We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance That's right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!”

"As he prepares to take office as the Vice President of the United states, we want to make sure Daddy Pence knows that the queer and trans community is watching,” said Firas Nasr, the founding organizer of WERK for Peace, in a news release. “We refuse to allow hate and fear to dictate homo/transphobic policies against our community. Through dance, we choose to celebrate and embrace our differences and to love one another rather than allow those differences to break us apart."

WERK for Peace describes itself as “a queer-based grassroots movement that uses dance to promote peace.” DisruptJ20 is a group that is planning protests during the inauguration.