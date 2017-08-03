< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Illegal or just immoral? Film explores texting suicide case Posted Jul 02 2019 05:47PM EDT <strong>BOSTON (AP) —</strong> Michelle Carter sent her suicidal boyfriend countless text messages encouraging him to follow through on his plan to take his own life until he actually did.</p> <p>Two years after Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in a case that gripped the nation, the director of a new documentary wants viewers to decide for themselves whether her actions were criminal.</p> <p>The two-part film, debuting July 9 on HBO, digs into the legal case against Carter and explores a different side to the young Massachusetts woman portrayed by prosecutors as a cruel manipulator who coaxed Conrad Roy III into killing himself for attention.</p> <p>"There was this very simple story put forth that Michelle Carter was this good-looking ice queen that set about to kill a young man to become popular," said Erin Lee Carr, the director of "I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter." ″I knew that that wasn't going to be correct, but it would ultimately be the narrative that was set forth by the prosecution."</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/woman-facing-up-to-20-years-in-teen-texting-suicide-case" target="_blank">Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail</a></strong></p> <p>The documentary is coming to TV screens as Carter's lawyers appeal her case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Carter, now 22, began serving her 15-month jail sentence in February, but her attorneys are expected to file their appeal with the nation's highest court by July 8.</p> <p>Carter opted for a bench trial, which means a judge decided her fate. Michelle Carter.” ″I knew that that wasn’t going to be correct, but it would ultimately be the narrative that was set forth by the prosecution.”</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/woman-facing-up-to-20-years-in-teen-texting-suicide-case" target="_blank">Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail</a></strong></p> <p>The documentary is coming to TV screens as Carter’s lawyers appeal her case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Carter, now 22, began serving her 15-month jail sentence in February, but her attorneys are expected to file their appeal with the nation’s highest court by July 8.</p> <p>Carter opted for a bench trial, which means a judge decided her fate. Carr says she wants the film to act as the jury trial Carter didn’t get.</p> <p>“We really wanted to present the case in a way that you became her jury,” Carr said.</p> <p>The judge found then-17-year-old Carter caused 18-year-old Roy’s death when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck in 2014. The phone call wasn’t recorded, but the judge relied on a text Carter sent her friend in which she said she told Roy to get back in.</p> <p>Carter didn’t take the stand at her trial and she and her parents declined to be interviewed by Carr. But her voice comes through in the film in the form of the thousands of text messages between her and Roy, bringing viewers inside the teens’ twisted relationship that existed almost entirely over their phones.</p> <p>The documentary opens with the prosecution’s case, featuring video from the courtroom as well as interviews with Roy’s distraught family and the detectives who found the texts between the teens after Roy’s body was found inside his truck. Using testimony from Carter’s classmates who portrayed her as desperate and unpopular, prosecutors argued Carter pushed Roy to kill himself, so she could get the attention she so craved as the grieving girlfriend.</p> <p>The second part, which focuses on the defense, paints a different picture of Carter, who had her own serious mental health issues, was taking antidepressants, and like Roy, had attempted to kill herself before. Her lawyers and others depict an incredibly lonely young woman who believed she could help Roy and had, as one reporter put it, “an eerie inability to fully apprehend reality.”</p> <p>Toward the end of the film, the question becomes: Did Carter really tell Roy to get back in the truck? More Facebook Instant Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Newly-released video shows the terrifying moments shots were fired at a South Carolina trooper in his patrol car in Rock Hill last month." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Newly-released video shows the terrifying moments shots were fired at a South Carolina trooper in his patrol car in Rock Hill last month.</p><p>The video comes just one month after prosecutors say a man used "cop killer" bullets to fire on the trooper.</p><p>On the dash camera video, a hail of gunfire pops the windshield of a South Carolina trooper's patrol car. Prosecutors say "cop killer ammo" from a stolen gun hit Trooper Alex Wise's windshield on June 2.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" title="Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K" data-articleId="415936937" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Undocumented_immigrants_with_removal_ord_0_7467373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Undocumented immigrants who received removal orders or who agreed to leave the country voluntarily face thousands of dollars in fines because they failed to leave, multiple outlets report." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Undocumented immigrants who were issued removal orders by the Trump administration could be fined half a million dollars for failing to leave the country.</p><p>The Department of Homeland Security issued notices to undocumented immigrants and ordered them to pay fines as high as $500,000 for failing to follow removal orders. NPR obtained one notice where a woman was fined $497,777 based on a removal order from October 2016.</p><p>Officials said in a statement that the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the agency the right to impose fines on undocumented immigrants who were ordered the U.S. The agency fines each person no more than $500 a day for violating that section of the act, which is listed as section 274D on the notice.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-administration-moving-ahead-with-2020-census-without-citizenship-question" title="Justice Department: Census to be printed without citizenship question" data-articleId="415936478" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Michael Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Justice Department: Census to be printed without citizenship question</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 05:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says the 2020 Census is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.</p><p>RELATED: Supreme Court blocks citizenship question on 2020 census for now</p><p>Kristen Clarke, an attorney for a civil rights group that helped fight the addition of the question, says Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting soon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dash-cam-video-shows-suspect-firing-at-trooper"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/02/Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_7467356_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dash_cam_video_shows_suspect_firing_at_t_0_20190702223557"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A sign for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at a Texas detention facility is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" title="getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-advances-to-womens-world-cup-final-after-defeating-england-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Christen Press celebrate during the World Cup Women match between England v USA at the Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon France (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)" title="1153323362_1562101157546-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USA edges England, punches ticket to World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-girlfriend-is-not-hungry-option-on-diners-menu-adds-extra-fries-to-meal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A menu showing the option "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry" is displayed. (Photo credit: Mama D's diner)" title="ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/facebook_instant', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/facebook_instant', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/facebook_instant', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/facebook_instant', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/facebook_instant', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415937884'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); Most Recent Film explores texting suicide case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/undocumented-immigrants-with-removal-orders-reportedly-hit-with-fines-as-high-as-500k" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_icesigntexasfile_070219_1562102010605_7466576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;sign&#x20;for&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Texas&#x20;detention&#x20;facility&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mario&#x20;Tama&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Undocumented immigrants with removal orders reportedly hit with fines as high as $500K</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-administration-moving-ahead-with-2020-census-without-citizenship-question" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justice Department: Census to be printed without citizenship question</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/usa-advances-to-womens-world-cup-final-after-defeating-england-2-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20SemiFinal%20pic_1562101157546.jpg_7466343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;Horan&#x20;and&#x20;Christen&#x20;Press&#x20;celebrate&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;Women&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;England&#x20;v&#x20;USA&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Stade&#x20;de&#x20;Lyon&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Lyon&#x20;France&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Eric&#x20;Verhoeven&#x2f;Soccrates&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA edges England, punches ticket to World Cup final</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-girlfriend-is-not-hungry-option-on-diners-menu-adds-extra-fries-to-meal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;menu&#x20;showing&#x20;the&#x20;option&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;My&#x20;Girlfriend&#x20;is&#x20;Not&#x20;Hungry&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mama&#x20;D&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;diner&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 