- A two-year-old female Arctic Fox has walked more than 2,737 miles in order to find a place to breed.

The Fox is from Norway’s Archipelago and started the journey on March 1, 2018. The journey ended in Canada on July 1, 2018 according to Norwegian Researchers and took four months.

Scientists say it’s not known why they leave their birth places in search of places to breed. The scientists, however, were able to calculate the distance traveled by using a satellite tracking device they fitted her with the year before.

The distance traveled was roughly 28.7 miles a day. That’s the equivalent of walking from Charlotte to China Grove every day for four months.

The female fox was able to accomplish this feat due to a number of things. The first being its thick fur which helped it survive cold environments and its ability to subsist on just fish, marine birds and lemmings, a small rodent. The other thing that made this possible is the sea ice that allows the fox to start in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, walk across Greenland’s Northern Ice sheet and finally arrive on Canada’s Ellesmere Island.

Published this morning: "Arctic fox dispersal from Svalbard to Canada: one female’s long run across sea ice" https://t.co/vUvu4NbPEj This is the first satellite tracking of natal dispersal by an Arctic fox between continents. Authors: Eva Fuglei and Arnaud Tarroux pic.twitter.com/gowSov0OBA — Polar Research (@PolarResearch) June 25, 2019

The findings were initially published in a research paper titled “One female’s long run across sea ice” published in Norway’s Polar Institute Journal, Polar Research. It is one of the longest journeys ever recorded thanks to these scientists.

One scientist, Eva Fuglei stated, “It was so long, in fact, that researchers thought at one point the fox’s collar could have been removed and taken on board a boat.

“But no, there are no boats that go so far up in the ice. So we just had to keep up with what the fox did,”

Eva Fuglei and fellow researcher Arnaud Tarroux from the Norwegian institute for Nature Research (NINA) conducted the study and mapped the journey taken by the fox.

Scientist aren’t sure what happened to the female fox because her tracker stopped working in February of this year. However, it is bringing up questions about climate change and most specifically how climate change and global temperatures are effecting not only sea ice but arctic animals as well.

