Long Day's Journey Into Night: Scientist's track Arctic Fox's voyage addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/facebook-instant/long-day-s-journey-into-night-scientist-s-track-arctic-fox-s-voyage" addthis:title="Long Day's Journey Into Night: Scientist's track Arctic Fox's voyage"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418090647.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418090647");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418090647-418090653"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scientists tracked an Arctic Fox&nbsp;for three thousand miles. (Credit: Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Scientists tracked an Arctic Fox for three thousand miles. (Credit: Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418090647-418090653" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scientists tracked an Arctic Fox&nbsp;for three thousand miles. By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 14 2019 12:01PM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 05:18PM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A two-year-old female Arctic Fox has walked more than 2,737 miles in order to find a place to breed.</p><p>The Fox is from Norway’s Archipelago and started the journey on March 1, 2018. The journey ended in Canada on July 1, 2018 according to Norwegian Researchers and took four months.</p><p>Scientists say it’s not known why they leave their birth places in search of places to breed. The scientists, however, were able to calculate the distance traveled by using a satellite tracking device they fitted her with the year before.</p><p>The distance traveled was roughly 28.7 miles a day. That’s the equivalent of walking from Charlotte to China Grove every day for four months.</p><p>The female fox was able to accomplish this feat due to a number of things. The first being its thick fur which helped it survive cold environments and its ability to subsist on just fish, marine birds and lemmings, a small rodent. The other thing that made this possible is the sea ice that allows the fox to start in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, walk across Greenland’s Northern Ice sheet and finally arrive on Canada’s Ellesmere Island.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Published this morning: "Arctic fox dispersal from Svalbard to Canada: one female’s long run across sea ice" <a href="https://t.co/vUvu4NbPEj">https://t.co/vUvu4NbPEj</a> This is the first satellite tracking of natal dispersal by an Arctic fox between continents. Authors: Eva Fuglei and Arnaud Tarroux <a href="https://t.co/gowSov0OBA">pic.twitter.com/gowSov0OBA</a></p>— Polar Research (@PolarResearch) <a href="https://twitter.com/PolarResearch/status/1143437616400031744?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 25, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>The findings were initially published in a research paper titled “One female’s long run across sea ice” published in Norway’s Polar Institute Journal, Polar Research. It is one of the longest journeys ever recorded thanks to these scientists.</p><p>One scientist, Eva Fuglei stated, “It was so long, in fact, that researchers thought at one point the fox’s collar could have been removed and taken on board a boat.</p><p>“But no, there are no boats that go so far up in the ice. So we just had to keep up with what the fox did,”</p><p>Eva Fuglei and fellow researcher Arnaud Tarroux from the Norwegian institute for Nature Research (NINA) conducted the study and mapped the journey taken by the fox.</p><p>Scientist aren’t sure what happened to the female fox because her tracker stopped working in February of this year. However, it is bringing up questions about climate change and most specifically how climate change and global temperatures are effecting not only sea ice but arctic animals as well.</p><p><strong>OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/three-shot-two-fatally-off-east-independence-blvd">3 shot, 2 fatally near East Independence Blvd</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd">4 ejected, 1 killed after crash on Brookshire</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/kids-traumatized-after-monroe-deadly-home-invasion">Kids 'traumatized' after deadly Monroe home invasion</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/tracking-weekend-storms-tropical-storm-barry">Ballantyne, Pineville see flooding after heavy rains</a></strong></li> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Facebook Instant" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"171915621" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Facebook Instant Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/masked-men-toting-guns-knives-burglarize-statesville-home-victim-says" title="Masked men toting guns, knives burglarize Statesville home, victim says" data-articleId="418111458" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/invasion_1563136067904_7522315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/invasion_1563136067904_7522315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/invasion_1563136067904_7522315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/invasion_1563136067904_7522315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/invasion_1563136067904_7522315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Donald Blevins was arrested in connection to a home invasion Sunday in Statesville, police say. (Iredell County Sheriff)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Masked men toting guns, knives burglarize Statesville home, victim says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been arrested after an early morning home invasion on Sunday in Statesville, according to authorities.</p><p>Statesville Police responded to calls around 2 a.m. of a home burglary at 137 Rosie Apple Lane in Statesville.</p><p>Statesville resident Donald Blevins was taken into custody around 10 a.m. after detectives were able to gather information that pointed to him as a suspect. He was arrested as he was arriving at his fiancee's home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ice-raids-planned-in-la-and-at-least-8-other-us-cities" title="ICE raids planned in LA and at least 8 other US cities" data-articleId="418115427" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters march to offices of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement&nbsp;in Chicago, Illinois. The rally is calling for an end to criminalization, detention and deportation of migrants of planned ICE raids. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ICE raids planned in LA and at least 8 other US cities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Southland's immigrant communities are bracing Sunday morning for planned mass arrests by federal immigration authorities as protests continue and local law enforcement agencies insist they would not be taking part in such actions.</p><p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were expected to carry out raids across the country, targeting an estimated 2,000 people who have previously been ordered deported. Los Angeles is among the 10 cities expected to be included in the raids. Raids are also anticipated in San Francisco, Denver, Miami, New York, Chicago, Baltimore and Atlanta although similar actions in Houston and New Orleans have reportedly been postponed due to Tropical Storm Barry.</p><p>Hundreds of people rallied against President Donald Trump's promised deportation raids in downtown Los Angeles, across the country and in several other countries late Friday and again on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/decorated-special-forces-soldier-dies-in-afghanistan" title="Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan" data-articleId="418115557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special Forces Company Sergeant Major James G. &quot;Ryan&quot; Sartor died in combat Saturday in Afghanistan. He was 40 years old. (handout)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 01:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 04:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — U.S. military officials say a decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat operations in Afghanistan.</p><p>A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that 40-year-old James G. "Ryan" Sartor was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province.</p><p>Sartor was from Teague, Texas, and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kids-traumatized-after-monroe-deadly-home-invasion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police are still searching for a suspect after a deadly home invasion in Monroe on Friday." title="IMG_4546_1563118537971.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kids 'traumatized' after Monroe deadly home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_20190714133745"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>4 ejected, 1 dead after high-speed crash on Brookshire Blvd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" title="GETTY chicago trump immigration protest_1563049633805.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { Most Recent

ICE raids planned in LA and at least 8 other US cities

Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan

Long Day's Journey Into Night: Scientist's track Arctic Fox's voyage

Leave the US, Trump tells liberal Democratic congresswomen

Kids 'traumatized' after Monroe deadly home invasion data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-1161814028_1280x720_1563130575314_7522258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters&#x20;march&#x20;to&#x20;offices&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Immigration&#x20;and&#x20;Customs&#x20;Enforcement&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Chicago&#x2c;&#x20;Illinois&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;rally&#x20;is&#x20;calling&#x20;for&#x20;an&#x20;end&#x20;to&#x20;criminalization&#x2c;&#x20;detention&#x20;and&#x20;deportation&#x20;of&#x20;migrants&#x20;of&#x20;planned&#x20;ICE&#x20;raids&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Nuccio&#x20;DiNuzzo&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>ICE raids planned in LA and at least 8 other US cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/decorated-special-forces-soldier-dies-in-afghanistan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/14/sartor%20wings_1563123866189.jpg_7522055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special&#x20;Forces&#x20;Company&#x20;Sergeant&#x20;Major&#x20;James&#x20;G&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Ryan&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;Sartor&#x20;died&#x20;in&#x20;combat&#x20;Saturday&#x20;in&#x20;Afghanistan&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;40&#x20;years&#x20;old&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;handout&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Decorated special forces soldier dies in Afghanistan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/long-day-s-journey-into-night-scientist-s-track-arctic-fox-s-voyage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/GettyImages-838090610_1563120225550_7522225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Scientists&#x20;tracked&#x20;an&#x20;Arctic&#x20;Fox&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;for&#x20;three&#x20;thousand&#x20;miles&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long Day's Journey Into Night: Scientist's track Arctic Fox's voyage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/leave-the-us-trump-tells-liberal-democratic-congresswomen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Leave the US, Trump tells liberal Democratic congresswomen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kids-traumatized-after-monroe-deadly-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/IMG_4546_1563118537971_7522218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;are&#x20;still&#x20;searching&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;suspect&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;deadly&#x20;home&#x20;invasion&#x20;in&#x20;Monroe&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kids 'traumatized' after Monroe deadly home invasion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 