RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina restaurant owner made dreams come true for her employees with a magical trip, WRAL reports.

When Gypsy Gilliam, owner of The State Farmers Market Restaurant in Raleigh, said she was going to load up the employees and take everybody to Disney World after Christmas, many were skeptical.

"We were told we'd be going to Disney World, and of course nobody believed it," said Jasmine Kamel, an employee.

The rumors, however, were true.

Gilliam closed the restaurant for a few days, loaded up about 20 employees and their families and took them to Disney World.

"It was so amazing. I cried a couple of times," Kamel told WRAL. "I could cry right now. I don't think she'll ever understand how grateful we are for what she did for us."

The 50 or so guests didn't have to worry about a thing. The rooms, the tickets, the food — all of it was covered.

“I have a 5-year-old son,” Jessica Burr, another employee, told WRAL. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know this is something I wouldn’t be able to do for him. I am forever grateful to Gypsy, and I don’t have any idea how to pay her back.”

Gilliam said there would be no restaurant without her staff. This was just her magical way of showing appreciation.

