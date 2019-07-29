< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ways to reduce your use of plastics 29 2019 08:07PM ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- (Ivanhoe Newswire) --</strong> It comes with your morning latte, most take-out meals, and is even one of the very first things that you touch when you wake up in the morning. Plastic is intertwined in every aspect of our lives, so getting rid of it can be tough. But small steps can get you on your way. </p> <p>Sixty million plastic water bottles, two hundred million plastic bags, and five hundred million plastic straws are thrown away every day in the U.S. </p> <p>“I was pretty shocked and dismayed, that I was sucked into that whole false sense of security with using plastics,” Susan Castriota said. </p> <p>But you can cut out plastic starting with your morning latte. If you bring in your own coffee mug to places like Seattle’s Best, Peet’s Coffee, and Starbucks, you won’t only cut your plastic use, but you can get a discount too! Other ways you can reduce your plastic use: use metal clothes hangers instead of plastic ones, bring your own container when getting take-out or getting a doggy bag from a restaurant, and use glassware instead of plastic for leftovers, not only for the environmental concerns, but also for health concerns. </p> <p>“They are considered fat-loving or lipophilic. So they naturally migrate into the fat in the food,” Jennifer Adibi PhD, University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, said. </p> <p>Helping you cut out plastic for good.</p> <p>San Francisco just became the first city to ban the sale of plastic bottles. Cities like Washington, D.C., Portland, Maine, and New York City have added a five cent tax for getting a plastic grocery bag. That has made people bring reusable totes for shopping. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cabarrus County scammed out of more than $1.7 million</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cabarrus County officials say they were targeted in a social engineering scam, which caused them to lose more than $1.7 million. </p><p>The County says they were attempting to pay Branch and Associates, Inc.-- a contractor for construction of West Cabarrus High, a new school in the county-- about $2.5 million, but the money was diverted into another account. They were able to recover some of it, but they say $1.7 million remains missing.</p><p>An investigation into the hack revealed that conspirators posed as representatives of the company and targeted employees of Cabarrus County schools and county officials through a series of emails beginning on November 27, 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/best-friends-beat-epilepsy-together" title="Best friends beat epilepsy together" data-articleId="420992142" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/BFF___s_beat_epilepsy_together_0_7557687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/BFF___s_beat_epilepsy_together_0_7557687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/BFF___s_beat_epilepsy_together_0_7557687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/BFF___s_beat_epilepsy_together_0_7557687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/BFF___s_beat_epilepsy_together_0_7557687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two friends are tackling epilepsy, the brain disorder that can cause hundreds of seizures a day." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Best friends beat epilepsy together</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- It’s believed more than 50 million people worldwide suffer from epilepsy. The brain disorder can cause hundreds of seizures a day – turning patients’ lives upside-down. Meet two young women who say this disease created a friendship that will last a lifetime. </p><p>Kellee Chavis and Heather Brookins had no idea they had so much in common.</p><p>“When I was little, in elementary school, I had problems with reading and writing," shared Chavis.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-seen-napping-in-truck-bed-on-i-85" title="Man seen napping in truck bed on I-85" data-articleId="420989699" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/sleeping%20man_1564443882987.jpg_7558374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/sleeping%20man_1564443882987.jpg_7558374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/sleeping%20man_1564443882987.jpg_7558374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/sleeping%20man_1564443882987.jpg_7558374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/29/sleeping%20man_1564443882987.jpg_7558374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man seen napping in truck bed on I-85</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One man was having a relaxing ride in the bed of a truck going down the highway, so much so that he apparently fell asleep.</p><p>The passenger was seen going down I-85 North Monday afternoon. 