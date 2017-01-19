Spinach & Bacon Breakfast Muffins

Posted:Jan 19 2017 08:30AM EST

Ingredients:

4 pieces thick cut bacon, chopped

12 ounces fresh spinach

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon Bourbon Bacon Salt

2 1/2 cups milk

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

8 eggs

4 croissants, torn into small pieces

6 ounces shredded cheese

 

Directions:

Cook bacon until crispy, then remove from pan, leaving bacon fat.

Add onions and sauté until golden. Stir in spinach, turn heat off and fold spinach into onions until wilted. Let cool.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk and mustard. Fold in croissants, and spinach mixture, then cover and let sit in refrigerator 4 hours or overnight.

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease muffin tins with cooking spray.

Fold shredded cheese into egg mixture, then spoon into muffin tins.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until knife inserted in middle comes out clean and cheese is golden.

Let Muffins cool then remove from tins.

Store in sealed container and keep refrigerated for up to a week.

 

Makes approx. 12-15 Muffins.

