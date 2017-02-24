Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes Good Day Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

Tomatoes

2 whole green tomatoes

2 cups flour

4 eggs

4 tablespoons water

Pecan Crust – Recipe Follows

vegetable oil – As needed

Pecan Crust

1 cup pecans

1.5 cups panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon curley parsley

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Heat up oil to shimmering, but not smoking

Slice tomatoes into 1/2 inch thick slices

Whip eggs and water together in a medium sized bowl

Put flour into a bowl

Dip tomato slices in flour, then egg wash. Be sure to coat evenly and shake off extra flour and allow eggs to drip off. (Tip – If flour doesn’t stick, drop tomato slices into water and then into flour.

Place into pecan crust. Cover with crust and press crust onto tomato slices. Make sure tomatoes are covered top and bottom.

Place tomato slices in oil in a single layer. You will have to do multiple batches.

Flip after 2 minutes or until golden brown on bottom side. Repeat on other side of tomato.

Once cooked, move from oil and allow to drip onto paper towel-lined plate.

Enjoy!