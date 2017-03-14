Pan-Seard Halibut with Heirloom Carrots, Sweet Peas and Parmesan Risotto

Ingredients:

1/4 white onion small diced

1 cup arborio or carnarolli rice

4 cups fish or chicken stock

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup peas

1/4 cup white wine

Halibut

Directions for Risotto:

Sauté the onion in a large pot. Once translucent, add the dry rice and sauté until some browning occurs

Next add in the wine and the stock one cup at a time stirring nearly constantly until rice becomes al dente

Now stir in cheese, butter and peas until risotto in nice and creamy, season with salt and pepper to taste

Directions for Halibut:

The fish only needs to be seasoned with salt and pepper and seared with oil in a hot pan

Flip when the downside gets a nice golden color and finish in the oven

Pull out while the fish is still soft and tender and let it 'rest' in the pan until fully cooked to ensure it stays tender and glistening

Directions for Carrots:

The carrots need only be sautéed in a hot pan with oil, salt and pepper, as their natural flavor and sweetness are desired

To Serve:

Spoon the risotto nice and heaping in the center of a large plate

Place the sautéed carrots on top of the risotto and the halibut on top of the carrots

Garnish as desired with herbed oil, fresh herbs and/or microgreens