Recipe: Sloppy Joe-Stuffed Portobello Caps & Creamy Coleslaw

Sloppy Joe-stuffed Portobello Caps and Creamy Coleslaw

serves 4

4 medium-sized Portobello caps

6 cloves garlic, minced, divided

2 tsp smoked salt

3 tbsp filtered water

5 tbsp EVOO divided

3 tbsp sake or beer

1 tsp pepper

2 cups BBQ sauce of your choice, or make your own (recipe below).

1 peppers, green, diced

2 tsp dried oregano

1 small onion, diced

3 tbsp chili powder

1/2 cup lentils, brown

1/2 cup lentils, red

Combine 4 cloves minced garlic, smoked salt, water, 3 tbsp EVOO, sake (or beer), salt and pepper in a small bowl. Clean and brush mushrooms, using a small spoon to remove the gills and stem. Lay the caps out side by side on a greased half pan and drizzle marinade into caps, rubbing in gently with your fingers. Set aside to marinate.

Bring 3 1/2 cups of filtered unsalted water to a boil and add lentils. Cook until red lentils are falling apart and brown lentils are soft, but still intact.

Meanwhile, In a heavy bottomed, non-reactive saucepan, heat 2 tbsp EVOO until shimmering. Add onion, oregano and peppers. Cook until fragrant (4-5 minutes), then add garlic and chili powder. Stir in BBQ sauce, then lentils (drain first if they're wet). Turn heat to low and keep simmering and stirring while you prepare your portobellos.

Grill mushroom caps 4-6 minutes per side, starting cap side up OR roast in a 400f oven 10-12 minutes. Pour off any liquid and fill each cap with 1 cup BBQ lentils. Garnish with white sesame and serve with potato salad or coleslaw.





If you're making your own BBQ sauce, do this just after you marinate your mushrooms:

Nourish BBQ sauce

makes 2 cups

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup onion, sliced

1 tbsp Pepper, jalapeno, minced

1 1/2 cups diced tomato and juices

1/4 cups ACV

2 tbl dijon mustard

2 tsp coconut sugar

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp mustard, dry

1 tsp salt

Heat coconut oil in a heavy bottomed, non-reactive saucepan. Cook onion and jalapeno 3-4 minutes, then add remaining ingredients and simmer 14-18 minutes. Cool and blend until smooth.