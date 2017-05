Recipe: Healthy Protein Bar Swap Good Day Recipe: Healthy Protein Bar Swap

1 cup walnuts

1 cup Medjool dates, pits removed

2 servings protein powder

1/4 cup oats

1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/4 cup seeds (whatever kind you like)

3 tablespoons cacao powder

2 tablespoons coconut oil

Add all to food processor and process ~45 seconds until they come together like a dough. I use an ice cream scooper to scoop/mold into balls!