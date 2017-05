- CMPD is investigating a crash that killed one person on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Reginald Glenn Jones.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to CMPD.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but believe speed and alcohol may have been factors.