RECIPE: EatWorkPlayCLT: Foodie Passport, Ri Ra

Beef and Guinness Stew Ingredients:
- · 2 cubed beef stew meat
- · 2 fl. Oz. blended oil
- · 8 oz diced yellow onion
- · 8 oz diced carrots
- · 4 oz diced celery
- · 3 oz tomato paste
- · 4 fl oz Worcestershire
- · 4 weight oz flour
- · 2 oz chopped garlic
- · 1 can Guinness Stout
- · 8 oz mashed potatoes
- · 4 oz beef base
- · 64 fl oz water
- · ½ oz fresh chopped thyme
- · Kosher salt to taste
- · Ground black pepper to taste
Method:
- · Pre-heat stew pot, add blended oil
- · Season the beef with salt and pepper
- · Add the beef to the stew pot and brown on all sides
- · Add onions and garlic
- · Add the flour and cook out for 10 minutes.
- · Combine water, beef base, Guinness, tomato paste, and Worcestershire and mix well to make stock
- · Slowly stir in the stock to meat and flour mixture and bring to boil
- · Cook until the beef is almost tender, then add the vegetables and potatoes and simmer until vegetables are tender. Meat should be perfect at this point!
- · Add the thyme and seasoning, taste and re-season with salt and pepper.
Serve with hearty brown bread
Serves 4 people.