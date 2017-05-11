RECIPE: EatWorkPlayCLT: Foodie Passport, Ri Ra

Beef and Guinness Stew Ingredients:

  • ·         2 cubed beef stew meat
  • ·         2 fl. Oz. blended oil
  • ·         8 oz diced yellow onion
  • ·         8 oz diced carrots
  • ·         4 oz diced celery
  • ·         3 oz tomato paste
  • ·         4 fl oz Worcestershire
  • ·         4 weight oz flour
  • ·         2 oz chopped garlic
  • ·         1 can Guinness Stout
  • ·         8 oz mashed potatoes
  • ·         4 oz beef base
  • ·         64 fl oz water
  • ·         ½ oz fresh chopped thyme
  • ·         Kosher salt to taste
  • ·         Ground black pepper to taste

Method:

  • ·         Pre-heat stew pot, add blended oil
  • ·         Season the beef with salt and pepper
  • ·         Add the beef to the stew pot and brown on all sides
  • ·         Add onions and garlic
  • ·         Add the flour and cook out for 10 minutes.
  • ·         Combine water, beef base, Guinness,  tomato paste, and Worcestershire and mix well to make stock
  • ·         Slowly stir in the stock to meat and flour mixture and bring to boil
  • ·         Cook until the beef is almost tender, then add the vegetables and potatoes and simmer until vegetables are tender. Meat should be perfect at this point!
  • ·         Add the thyme and seasoning, taste and re-season with salt and pepper.

Serve with hearty brown bread
Serves 4 people.

