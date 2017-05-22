Recipe: Vanilla Pudding Berry Trifle Good Day Recipe: Vanilla Pudding Berry Trifle

Pudding:

5 cups whole milk

1 cup sugar

½ cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt

2 whole eggs, lightly beaten

2 egg yolks, lightly beaten

1 whole vanilla bean, split and seeded OR 3 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 Tablespoons butter

8 oz. Mascarpone Cheese

***

5 cups mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries) tossed with 3 tablespoons sugar

***

1 Whole Angel Food Cake, sliced horizontally into 3 rings for layering

***

1 pint heavy whipping cream, whipped with and electric mixer

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

In a medium-size pot, mix together the sugar, cornstarch and salt. Add 1 cup of milk, eggs and egg yolks. Whip with a whisk until well-combined. Add remaining milk, scraped vanilla beans, vanilla pod and cook on medium heat, whisking constantly until thick and bubbly. Remove from heat and add butter and mascarpone cheese. Stir until the butter and cheese is combined and melted through. Cool. Remove vanilla bean pod and discard.

While pudding is cooling, whip heavy whipping cream, adding confectioners’ sugar until stiff peaks form. Chill.

Combine berries with sugar and set aside.

To assemble trifle, in a clear glass bowl, lay one ring of angel food cake down and add a layer of berries. Top with berries and a layer of vanilla pudding. Repeat two more times ending with a layer of whipped cream and decorate with berries. Chill for at least 4 hours. Serve cold. DIG IN!