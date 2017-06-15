Recipe: Caribbean Spiced Grilled Salmon

Caribbean Spiced Grilled Salmon with Coconut Risotto, Mango-Jalapeno Chutney and Sauteed Asparagus

Ingredients:

For Salmon:

1 ea Salmon Fillet 7oz, Skin off

2 tbl Caribbean Jerk Seasoning

1 tbl Blackening Seasoning

1 tbl vegetable oil or spray

Preheat Grill. Mix Jerk and Blackening Seasoning together in small bowl. Rub Salmon fillet with seasoning mixture ensuring to coat each side equally. Use oil or spray to coat salmon to ensure salmon does not stick to grill. Grill Salmon, presentation side down first, to desired temperature, rotating salmon to cook equally on both sides.

For Chutney:

2 tbl Vegetable oil

2 c Diced Mango, Frozen

½ c Diced Green Green Bell Pepper

½ c Diced Red Bell Pepper

½ c Diced Red Onion

2 tbl Smoked Jalapeno

¼ c Brown Sugar

¼ c Apple Cider Vinegar

1 tsp Red Pepper Flakes

Kosher Salt and Pepper to Taste

In medium sized pot, preheat oil over medium heat. Sweat peppers and onions for 2-3 minutes until soft or translucent. Add Diced Mango and Jalepeno, combining all ingredients and sweat for an additional 5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients except salt and pepper, and cook over medium low heat until mango breaks down and mixture begins to look candied. Remove from heat and adjust seasoning with Salt and Pepper as Needed

For Risotto:

2 tbl Vegetable oil

2 c Arborio Rice

¼ c Dry White Wine

3 tbl Diced Yellow Onion

2 c Vegetable Stock

2 ½c Coconut Milk

2 tbl Unsalted Butter

⅓ c Parmesan Cheese, Grated

Kosher Salt and Pepper to Taste

Preheat Oil in Medium sized pan over medium heat. Sweat onions until translucent. Add Arborio Rice, and toast rice evenly ensuring to stir and scrape pan as needed. Deglaze with white wine to AuSec (or dry). Add Vegetable stock in ½ cup increments and stir until almost absorbed before adding more and then add coconut milk with same procedure. Continue until Rice is tender (about 30-35 minutes). Remove from heat, and mound in 2 tbl of butter, diced in cubes, until melted. Adjust consistency of Risotto with parmesan cheese and add salt and pepper to taste.

For Asparagus:

Wash and Clean Asparagus under cold water.

Cut off bottom i2 inches off of each piece of asparagus to make the shape of each spear consistent.

Blanch Asparagus in boiling water until al dente and immediately shock in ice water to prevent from carry over cooking.

Heat 2 tbl of oil in medium Saute Pan.

Add 1 tbl of garlic and begin to caramelize.

Add 5-8 asparagus spears and saute of medium high heat until caramelized to your desire.

To Plate:

Place 1 cup of coconut risotto in upper right third of plate

Place caramelized asparagus diagonally across plate, touching risotto.

Place Salmon across both risotto and asparagus

Top with 1 tbl of mango-jalapeno Chutney

Garnish with chopped parsley or cilantro