Servings: 10

1 cup olive oil.

5 large garlic cloves.

2 large bay leaves.

1 large tomato, Crushed San Marzano.

10 large basil, leaf ripped into shreds.

Salt and pepper

1/2 cups persley, Italian.

1 tablespoon tomato paste.

2 tablespoons sugar.

1/2 cups seasoning mix, no salt, Tone's Italian Spicy Sauce mix.

Directions:

This is a standard recipe and just in large quantities for more except salt. Never double the salt.

For a basic sauce saute online, garlic, till clear, add spice mix and stir together. Add crushed tomatoes, basil and bay leaves and let simmer. Taste the sauce, it it's tart, add sugar. If it needs salt, add more. Always sprinkle in black or crushed red pepper flakes. Add basil and parsley. The sauce can now be served in about 30 minutes; you can also cook it as long as you want, the longer you cook the less fresh it is going to taste.

Reheating Instructions:

Reheat in pot on stove top or in microwave at 50% power until internal temp of 165 degrees is reached.

