Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce with Penne

Posted: Jun 17 2017 10:15AM EDT

Updated: Jun 17 2017 10:15AM EDT

Servings: 8

  • 1 pound penne pasta, cooked al dente
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 4 large garlic bulbs, fresh, finely chopped
  • 2 28 oz. crushed tomatoes
  • 1 pinch hot pepper flakes
  • 3/4 cups vodka
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons parsley
  • 3/4 cups heavy cream, room temperature
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Directions:

  1. Put the olive oil into the pan and add the onions and garlic.
  2. Turn on the heat to medium-low and gently cook for a few minutes.
  3. Add the red pepper flakes cook 1 minute add crushed tomatoes.
  4. Raise the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil.
  5. Add the vodka and a pinch of salt and pepper simmer uncovered for about 8 minutes over medium-low heat.
  6. Add the cream and lower the heat, add drained pasta and toss in parsley.
  7. Stir to coat well and grate a generous amount of parmesan into the pasta using our microplane grater.
  8. Service immediately sprinkled with more parmesan, and red pepper flakes.

Reheating Instructions:
Reheat to internal temp of 165 degrees. This is best heated in a pot on top of stove and then toss in the pasta. Use a little pasta water to adjust the sauce based on your liking.

