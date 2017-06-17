Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce with Penne

Servings: 8

1 pound penne pasta, cooked al dente

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 large garlic bulbs, fresh, finely chopped

2 28 oz. crushed tomatoes

1 pinch hot pepper flakes

3/4 cups vodka

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons parsley

3/4 cups heavy cream, room temperature

Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Directions:

Put the olive oil into the pan and add the onions and garlic. Turn on the heat to medium-low and gently cook for a few minutes. Add the red pepper flakes cook 1 minute add crushed tomatoes. Raise the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the vodka and a pinch of salt and pepper simmer uncovered for about 8 minutes over medium-low heat. Add the cream and lower the heat, add drained pasta and toss in parsley. Stir to coat well and grate a generous amount of parmesan into the pasta using our microplane grater. Service immediately sprinkled with more parmesan, and red pepper flakes.

Reheating Instructions:

Reheat to internal temp of 165 degrees. This is best heated in a pot on top of stove and then toss in the pasta. Use a little pasta water to adjust the sauce based on your liking.