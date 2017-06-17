Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce with Penne
Servings: 8
- 1 pound penne pasta, cooked al dente
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 4 large garlic bulbs, fresh, finely chopped
- 2 28 oz. crushed tomatoes
- 1 pinch hot pepper flakes
- 3/4 cups vodka
- Salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons parsley
- 3/4 cups heavy cream, room temperature
- Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Directions:
- Put the olive oil into the pan and add the onions and garlic.
- Turn on the heat to medium-low and gently cook for a few minutes.
- Add the red pepper flakes cook 1 minute add crushed tomatoes.
- Raise the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil.
- Add the vodka and a pinch of salt and pepper simmer uncovered for about 8 minutes over medium-low heat.
- Add the cream and lower the heat, add drained pasta and toss in parsley.
- Stir to coat well and grate a generous amount of parmesan into the pasta using our microplane grater.
- Service immediately sprinkled with more parmesan, and red pepper flakes.
Reheating Instructions:
Reheat to internal temp of 165 degrees. This is best heated in a pot on top of stove and then toss in the pasta. Use a little pasta water to adjust the sauce based on your liking.