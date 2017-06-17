Fra Diavolo Sauce with Pasta

Posted: Jun 17 2017 10:22AM EDT

Updated: Jun 17 2017 10:22AM EDT

Servings: 8

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6 large garlic, cloves chopped
  • 3 cups crushed tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 pound linguine
  • 8 ounces of shrimp
  • 8 ounces bay scallops
  • 1 tablespoon parsley

Directions:

  1. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil with the garlic over medium heat. When the garlic starts to sizzle, pour in the tomatoes. Season with salt and red pepper. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat, and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.
  3. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over high heat. Add the shrimp and scallops. Cook for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently, or until the shrimp turn pink. Add shrimp and scallops to the tomato mixture, and stir in the parsley. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the sauce just begins to bubble. Serve sauce over pasta.

Reheating Instructions:
Reheat in Microwave at 50% power until internal temp of 165 degrees is reached. Takes about 4 minutes.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories