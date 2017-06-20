Recipe: Beer battered fried green tomatoes
Beer Batter Fried Green Tomatoes with Bacon Aioli
Ingredients for Bacon Aioli:
3 pieces cooked bacon
½ cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 garlic clove
Pinch of SplenDishes House Blend
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in blender until creamy. Keep covered and refrigerated until ready to use.
Ingredients for Tomatoes:
3 large green tomatoes, sliced to about ¼” thickness
2/3 cup corn meal
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Pinch SplenDishes House Blend
Pinch cayenne pepper
½-3/4 cup beer
Vegetable oil, for frying
SplenDishes Bourbon Bacon Salt, for finishing
Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish
Directions:
Heat vegetable oil in large skillet to 365-375 degrees. You only want about ½” of oil in the pan.
In shallow bowl, whisk in just enough beer, until a batter-like consistency forms. You may need more or less than called for in recipe. Dip tomatoes into batter and carefully place into oil. Fry until golden brown, about 3-4 mins each side.
Drain on paper towel and season with SplenDishes Bourbon Bacon Salt.
Place tomatoes on platter, garnish with parsley.
Serve hot alongside Bacon Aioli.
Makes about 12 tomatoes.