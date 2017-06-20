Recipe: Beer battered fried green tomatoes

Beer Batter Fried Green Tomatoes with Bacon Aioli

Ingredients for Bacon Aioli:

3 pieces cooked bacon

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 garlic clove

Pinch of SplenDishes House Blend

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in blender until creamy. Keep covered and refrigerated until ready to use.



Ingredients for Tomatoes:

3 large green tomatoes, sliced to about ¼” thickness

2/3 cup corn meal

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch SplenDishes House Blend

Pinch cayenne pepper

½-3/4 cup beer

Vegetable oil, for frying

SplenDishes Bourbon Bacon Salt, for finishing

Fresh parsley, chopped for garnish

Directions:

Heat vegetable oil in large skillet to 365-375 degrees. You only want about ½” of oil in the pan.

In shallow bowl, whisk in just enough beer, until a batter-like consistency forms. You may need more or less than called for in recipe. Dip tomatoes into batter and carefully place into oil. Fry until golden brown, about 3-4 mins each side.

Drain on paper towel and season with SplenDishes Bourbon Bacon Salt.

Place tomatoes on platter, garnish with parsley.

Serve hot alongside Bacon Aioli.

Makes about 12 tomatoes.