Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream

2 Cups Milk

1/2 Cup Sugar

1/2 Vanilla Bean

4 Egg Yolks

1/4 Cup Corn starch

1 ounce Butter

1. Scald milk and vanilla bean

2. Mix yolks, sugar, and cornstarch together temper into hot milk mixture

3. Cook until thickens slightly, whisking continuously

4 Remove from heat once thickened, add in butter

5. Cool completely before using