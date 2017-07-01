RECIPE: White Chocolate Mousse with Fried Oreo and Chocolate

Fried Oreos

 

1 cup               Milk

1 each             Egg

1 1/2 cups        All purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon    Baking Powder

1/4 teaspoon    Salt

2 Tablespoons  Sugar

1 teaspoon       Vanilla

 

1.  mix all dry ingredients together in a medium size mixing bowl

2.  Add milk, egg, and vanilla and mix by hand until thoroughly combined

3.  Dip frozen Oreos into batter to completely coated with batter 

4. Freeze batter covered Oreos until solid 

5. Fry frozen, battered Oreo in frying oil at 335 degrees for 4 min, until golden brown

 

 

Chocolate Fudge Sauce

 

5 Ounces Cocoa

6 Ounces Brown Sugar

6 Ounces Sugar

1 1/2 Cups Milk

8 Ounces Butter

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

5 Ounces 58% Couverture Dark chocolate

 

1   Bring Milk, Butter and Salt to a boil, remove from Heat

2.  Add both sugar, and cocoa mix with whisk until smooth

3   add 58% Couverture chocolate and mix until melted

4. Serve warm 

