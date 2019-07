- You already know what time it is. Buckle up for another episode of Page and Jake’s Takes, where parenting topics are bandied about. What?

My thing. Your thing. Scoreboard. Keeping score. Whatever you want to call it, this is how Jake and Page run their house, relationships, chores, trips, etc. Jake gets a guys trip? You better believe Page will have one with her girlfriends before the end of the year. Page primarily does laundry, dishes, communication with teachers; Jake does bills, car stuff and emptying bookbags/homework. No “secret contracts” no trying to sneak one past the other person.

Some people think they’re nuts, some people swear by this method. Knock on wood, it’s worked for them for 13 years. What works for you and your spouse?

