RECIPE: Air Fryer Chicken and Sweet Potatoes

Air Fryer Chicken

4 thick chicken breasts

Coarse sea salt

Pepper

Your favorite bbq sauce, optional

Place the chicken in the basket of the air fryer on a piece of parchment, season the top with salt and pepper and air fry at 390 for 20 minutes. Flip the chicken, season well and cook another 15-20 at 390, until done to your liking. I like to turn off the air fryer and leave the chicken inside for 20-30 minutes before serving.

To make healthy chicken bites, cook the chicken for 15/flip/15, remove and cut into bite-sized pieces, toss with your favorite bbq sauce and return to the air fryer for 5-10 minutes at highest heat, until you see some nice color.

For the sweet potatoes:

Add cubed sweet potatoes to a bowl. Drizzle with a bit of EVOO and sprinkle with coarse sea salt, pepper and your favorite spices. Spread in a single layer on a parchment lined air fryer basket and air fry at 360 in 10 minute intervals, shaking each time, until crisped to your liking.