RECIPE: Boss Salmon Burger

Chef Monica Signature Boss 1 Salmon Burger

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 pounds of Salmon Filet

1 ½ Tbsp. of Chef Monica Boss 1 Spice Blend

¼ cup Canola Olive Oil

½ pound of ¼" thick-cut Bacon

1 container of Fresh Arugula

2 Roma Tomatoes, sliced

1 Bunch of Green Scallion, sliced on bias

4 pack of (preferred) Burger Buns, toasted

¼ cup of Mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Fresh Orange Juice & Zest

2 Tbsp. of Spicy Ground Mustard

1 Tbsp. of Honey

Kosher Salt and Black Pepper to preferred taste

Instructions

1. Pat Salmon dry for excess water

2. Preheat oven to 400°F

3. Layer bacon on sheet pan and place in oven. Roast bacon until crisp

4. Season Salmon with Chef Monica Boss 1 Spice Blend

5. Preheat a large sauté of pan with Canola Oil

6. Pan fry Salmon turning at least once and cooking until done

7. Whisk together mayonnaise, orange juice, zest, spicy ground mustard and honey to make special sauce for salmon burger

8. Toast hamburger buns and build sandwich with Salmon, bacon, lettuce, scallions, tomatoes and sauce

9. Serve with sweet potato fries