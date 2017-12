RECIPE: DUCK A LA ORANGE

DUCK A LA ORANGE, FARRO VERDE, BROCCOLINI, SWEET AND SOUR SAUCES

SERVES 2

1 EA DUCK (OR BREAST AND THIGH)

1 C FARRO VERDE, COOKED

1 EA EGG, BEATEN

1 T CARROTS, DICED

1 T CELERY, DICED

1 T SCALLIONS

1 T CHIVES

2 EA ORANGES, ZEST AND JUICE

½ C SUGAR

3 OZ BROCCOLINI

1 T CHILI FLAKES

1 T GARLIC

1 C DUCK STOCK

2 T AGED SHERRY VINEGAR

FOR THE DUCK- COVER THE LEGS IN OIL, COOK AT A LOW TEMPERATURE FOR 2 HOURS, THEN COOL IN THE LIQUID. REMOVE FROM THE FAT, SHRED THE MEAT AND RESERVE. MEANWHILE, ADD THE BREAST, SKIN SIDE DOWN TO A COLD PAN WITH A SMALL PAT OF BUTTER AND ADD TO LOW HEAT. AS THE FAT RENDERS, BRING THE HEAT UP AND SEAR ON ONE SIDE, WHILE BASTING ON THE OTHER. COOK TO MEDIUM RARE.

HEAT A SAUTE PAN, ADD THE CARROTS, CELERY, SCALLIONS AND DUCK CONFIT. SWEAT FOR 3 MINUTES. THEN ADD THE EGG AND THE FARRO. SEASON WITH SALT AND CHIVES. HEAT UNTIL WARM.

ADD THE ORANGE ZEST AND JUICE WITH THE SUGAR AND 1 C OF WATER. SLOWLY COOK UNTIL REDUCE BY ¾ THEN PUREE SMOOTH. THIS IS A FINISHING SAUCE.

TOSS THE BROCCOLINI WITH THE GARLIC AND CHILIS, BAKE IN A 450* OVEN FOR 8 MINUTES OR GRILL IF POSSIBLE. RESERVE FOR PLATING.

REDUCE THE DUCK STOCK UNTIL IT IS THICK AND COATS THE BACK OF A SPOON. SEASON WITH THE SHERRY VINEGAR.

TO PLATE- SLICE THE DUCK BREAST, SPOON THE FARRO ON TO THE PLATE, ADD DOTS OF THE ORANGE SAUCE RANDOMLY. ADD THE DUCK ATOP THE FARRO AND GARNISH WITH THE BROCCOLINI. SPOON THE DUCK SAUCE ON THE PLATE AND SERVE IMMEDIATELY!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!