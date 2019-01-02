RECIPE: Scallops with Baby Spinach & Brown Butter Caper Sauce

Scallops with Baby Spinach & Brown Butter Caper Sauce

Yield: 4 portions

Ingredients:

16 ea Large Scallops, u-10

2 tbsp Canola Oil

1 tbsp Butter, cubed

2 tbsp Olive Oil

As needed Kosher Salt

4 cups Baby Spinach

3 tbsp Butter, cubed

1 tbsp Capers, small

2 tbsp Capers, whole berries

3 tbsp Lemon Segments

2 tbsp Chopped Parsley

2 cups Croutons

As Needed Fleur De Sel (sea salt)





Directions:

1. Lay out the scallops on a tray and dab with paper towels until very dry. Season lightly with salt

2. Bring a saute pan over medium high heat and add canola oil.

3. Begin searing scallops in saute pan, making sure not to crowd the pan, when scallops release from the pan on the initial sear side add the first measurement of butter and flip each scallop. Finish cooking while basting with butter as it melts. Set aside.

4. Place 1 cup of baby spinach on each serving plate for a bed for the scallops.

5. In another saute pan, add the second measurement of butter and bring to brown, add capers, lemon and parsley.

6. To plate, place 4 scallops on each bed of spinach, drizzle sauce all over scallops and spinach, and garnish with a few croutons each