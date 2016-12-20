Recipe: Eggnog Bread Pudding with Maple Bacon Dust Recipes Recipe: Eggnog Bread Pudding with Maple Bacon Dust Eggnog Bread Pudding with Maple Bacon Dust

Eggnog Bread Pudding with Maple Bacon Dust

Ingredients:

4 slices maple cured bacon

3 cups eggnog

1/3 cup sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1 loaf cinnamon swirl bread, torn into small pieces

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Place bacon slices on parchment paper lined baking sheet. Bake for 15-18 minutes until crispy. Let cool, then place in food processor and pulse until crumbled. Spread crumbles on paper towel to dry and set aside.

Lower oven heat to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine eggs, sugar and eggnog. Fold in bread and let soak 10 minutes.

Place in greased 9x11 baking dish. Bake for 50-60 minutes, until center doesn’t jiggle and top is golden and puffy.

Sprinkle maple crumbles over top and serve.

Serves 6-8.



