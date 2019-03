4 each Idaho potatoes, diced, blanched in a 300F Fryer for 3 minutes

8 eggs, carefully cracked into a small plastic container

2 peppers, julienne

2 onions, julienne

2 cups smoked tomatoes, peeled and diced

1 tbsp roasted garlic puree

2 cups high quality canned tomatoes, crushed

2 tbsp Spanish smoked paprika

4 tbsp finely sliced chives

Sambal hollandaise:

4 egg yolks

3 cup clarified butter

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp sambal

Salt

Chives

For hollandaise: in a large bowl over a double boiler, whisk yolks, vinegar together until eggs begin to develop ribbons and lighten in color.

Slowly drizzle in butter, slow stream, whisking constantly, you may need to add a few drops of water if the mixture becomes too thick before all the butter is emulsified.

Once butter has been added, season with sambal, salt, chives and taste.

For Smoked tomato sauce, in a heavy bottomed sauce pot, sweat peppers, onions, garlic together for about 8 minutes or until vegetables are soft, next add smoked tomatoes, smoked paprika, tomato puree and a good few teaspoons of salt, let stew about 45 minutes.

For eggs: use a wide sided pot filled with water that has been brought to a simmer, add 4 oz plain vinegar

Carefully add eggs to water, one at a time, let poach 3-4 minutes