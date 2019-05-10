< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var How to fight your fibromyalgia How to fight your fibromyalgia

By Ann Wyatt Litte, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted May 10 2019 09:32PM EDT

Video Posted May 10 2019 06:47PM EDT

Updated May 11 2019 09:08AM EDT 10 2019 06:47PM (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - FOX 46 is getting results for your pain. Imagine dealing with widespread pain, fatigue and exhaustion all over your body.</p><p>“Usually people have diffused chronic pain in the muscles,” explained Dr. Genevieve Brauning with Novant Health South Park Family Physicians. “The most common thing people will say is they feel like they have the flu. They are always aching and it’s what many of us would think if we were fighting off an infection,” she added.</p><p>Most people can fight the infection but if you’re diagnosed with fibromyalgia the pain doesn’t go away. It’s most common in middle aged women.</p><p>Some of the symptoms include pain, stiffness, fatigue, problems sleeping, depression and even headaches.</p><p>“It’s very difficult to diagnose because we don’t have one specific test we can run like a blood test. It is what we call a clinical diagnosis,” Dr. Brauning said. Lab tests can, however, rule out other conditions. Medical experts don’t fully understand the causes for fibromyalgia.</p><p>While there’s no cure, Brauning says there are things that can be done.</p><p>“We will try to improve people’s sleep quality, exercise, and even massage can be helpful to prevent spasms,” Brauning said. There are medications that can be used to help with the pain and depression but classic pain medications like opioids, she stresses, are not helpful in these types of situations.</p><p>One challenge, she says, is that when you are tired and you hurt you’re even less motivated to get out and be active. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FDA recalls certain tattoo inks for bacterial contamination</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for certain tattoo inks because they are contaminated with bacteria.</p><p>The recall warns consumers, tattoo artists and retailers to not use six different inks from several manufacturers, since tests determined they were contaminated with "bacteria harmful to human health."</p><p>"Tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure since there is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken," the FDA said in a news release .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-birth-rate-hits-new-low-fewest-babies-born-in-32-years" title="US birth rate hits new low, fewest babies born in 32 years" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/15/Fewest_babies_born_in_32_years_as_US_bir_0_7265498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="America's baby bust isn't over. The nation's birth rates last year reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s, a government report shows, leading to the fewest babies in 32 years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US birth rate hits new low, fewest babies born in 32 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 01:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 10:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>America's baby bust isn't over. The nation's birth rates last year reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s, a government report shows, leading to the fewest babies in 32 years.</p><p>The provisional report, released Wednesday and based on more than 99% of U.S. birth records, found 3.788 million births last year. It was the fourth year the number of births has fallen, the lowest since 1986 and a surprise to some experts given the improving economy.</p><p>The fertility rate of 1.7 births per U.S. woman also fell 2%, meaning the current generation isn't making enough babies to replace itself. The fertility rate is a hypothetical estimate based on lifetime projections of age-specific birth rates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/low-dose-aspirin-linked-to-increased-risk-of-bleeding-inside-skull-when-taken-daily-study-suggests" title="Low-dose aspirin linked to increased risk of bleeding inside skull when taken daily, study suggests" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/14/Daily_low_dose_Aspirin_use_linked_to_inc_0_7258258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/14/Daily_low_dose_Aspirin_use_linked_to_inc_0_7258258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/14/Daily_low_dose_Aspirin_use_linked_to_inc_0_7258258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/14/Daily_low_dose_Aspirin_use_linked_to_inc_0_7258258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/14/Daily_low_dose_Aspirin_use_linked_to_inc_0_7258258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For years, companies like Bayer have marketed low-dose Aspirin as a preventative treatment for cardiovascular disease, but new research shows that it increases the risk of bleeding in the skull when taken by people who do not already suffer from card" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Low-dose aspirin linked to increased risk of bleeding inside skull when taken daily, study suggests</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For years, companies like Bayer have marketed low-dose aspirin as a preventative treatment for cardiovascular disease, but new research shows that it increases the risk of bleeding in the skull when taken by people who do not already suffer from cardiovascular disease.</p><p>Aspirin works as a blood-thinner and can be used to treat dangerous blood clots that have the potential to cause a heart attack or stroke. For those who have already suffered a heart attack or stroke, daily low-dose aspirin can help prevent another such attack from occurring, which offsets the risk of serious bleeding by about six to one, Harvard researchers determined .</p><p>For everyone else, scientists aren't so sure that the benefits of daily low-dose aspirin use outweigh the risks.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div 