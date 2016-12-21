Police, community help family of Charlotte woman diagnosed with cancer Home Police, community help family of Charlotte woman diagnosed with cancer During the season of giving, a mother with cancer found herself on the receiving end of a local company getting results.

Chaila moved to Charlotte a year ago to take care of her cousin with breast cancer.

“Come to find out she herself was diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently awaiting a surgery that's scheduled for the end of January," said Jack Oxendine owner of RFP Technologies.

Jack partnered with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office and gave Chaila a gift card to buy clothes and another to help pay for daycare, while she's out of work. Her daughter Kaydence was surprised with a new princess room and toys for Christmas including, a pink bike.

"Just consider the fact that private business, the media, and local law enforcement can come together in a way to where we can make a difference in our community, who knew,” said Oxendine.

He believes without Sheriff's Deputies knowing their community, he never would have met Chaila and Kaydence. He said, people should help one another, pay it forward and pass along blessings.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Chaila and Kaydence. Click here to help get results!