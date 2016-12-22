$30,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Gastonia business, police say

- Thirty-thousand dollars for of jewelry was reportedly from a business early Thursday morning in Gastonia, police said.

The break-in happened about 2:30 a.m. at Independent Castings on E. Franklin Boulevard.

A person or persons busted out the glass and pried open the front door to the store and broke into display cases, making off with $30,000 worth of jewelry, according to the police report.

Gastonia Police is handling the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.